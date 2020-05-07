To the Editor:
For some time, Lamoille County has faced a severe shortage in low-income housing. We have a less than 1 percent vacancy rate on any housing. That is devastating on a good day.
Consider this shortage in the new reality of COVID-19 and for those with unstable income.
We all know that this pandemic is affecting those most vulnerable particularly hard. There are currently 33 households in Lamoille Valley general assistance housing. This includes six families and 11 children who will be left with no place to live when general assistance is scheduled to end May 15.
It cannot be said more simply: Everyone deserves a place to live.
We are moved by our religious traditions, which time and again remind us of our moral and economic call to help those with the least among us.
If you are a landlord and can help or you know one who can help, please reach out to the Lamoille Valley Housing and Homeless Coalition, which has resources and supports to help support successful long-term tenancies.
To find out more, contact Sherry Marcelino from Lamoille County Mental Health Services at sherrym@lamoille.org or 802-730-6255 or Will Eberle from the Agency of Human Services at will.eberle@vermont.gov or 80- 760-8741.
We pray at this time for all those who are in economic hardship with housing instability. We hope you can offer your help.
Rabbi David Fainsilber
On behalf of the Lamoille Area Interfaith Clergy Group and the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, representing dozens of faith communities across the Lamoille Valley