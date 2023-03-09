To the Editor:
I read one of Sen. Richard Westman’s columns with great interest. I applaud his focus on small farms as a new member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture. (“Loss of small farms: Changing view of Vermont — literally,” Jan. 19, 2023)
This paragraph especially hit home: “Vermont has historically sold its natural beauty and lifestyle to tourists and to people hoping to move here. Cattle on hillsides, green pastures and small quaint villages all define the place we think of as Vermont. The loss of small farms here is changing that view. We may have nearly the same number of cows but they’re now in large barns and not on hillsides.”
I hope the senator investigates the surprisingly accepted practice of keeping cows in those large barns basically 24/7. It is unnatural for these animals to never be out on green pastures. This begins to smack of factory farming and is not in keeping with Vermont’s brand or advertising — never mind basic animal welfare and food safety.
Jane Hoffman
Greensboro
