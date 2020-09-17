To the Editor:
I am voting for Katherine Sims and John Elwell to be our next state representatives.
We have had a divided delegation to the House for the past decade whose influence has been limited. We need a united front in Montpelier in order to make an effective case for supporting rural Vermont.
Katherine Sims and John Elwell are the perfect team for the job. They both support job creation, small business and entrepreneurship advocacy, addressing climate change, protecting reproductive rights, support for working families, rebuilding infrastructure including expansion of broadband, and equal rights for all.
Study the three opposing candidates’ positions on these issues of critical importance. Their extreme positions are counter to the best value system for rural Vermont.
After careful research, I trust that you will join me and vote for Sims and Elwell.
Dave Stoner
Craftsbury Common
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.