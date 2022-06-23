To the Editor:
The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues we face today, and we need decisive action taken in Washington, D.C., to fight against the effects and change our trajectory. Therefore, I am supporting Molly Gray to be our next U.S. representative in Congress.
Gray understands the detrimental impacts climate change will have upon our state. It will impact everything from agriculture to our ski industry. One of the industries at risk in our state is sugaring.
As a sugarmaker, I have already begun to see the impacts on the health of trees and the length of the sugaring season. Vermont produces over half of the maple syrup in the United States each year. The maple industry generates more than $300 million annually for the Vermont economy. If elected, I believe that Gray would continue her commitment to our state’s agriculture sector.
Gray has already committed to growing our local renewable energy by doubling investment in weatherization and clean heat. She also believes we must end taxpayer subsidies for fossil fuel companies and fully decarbonize the electric grid by 2035. These actions, among others, are crucial to the survival of the maple industry and the livelihood of so many sugarmakers across the state to protect both our forests and agricultural economy.
That’s why on Aug. 9 in the Vermont primary I will cast my vote for Molly Gray, and I hope you will consider voting for her as well.
Michael Boudreau
Lake Elmore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.