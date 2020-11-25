To the Editor:

The election this year reminds me of World War II as we fought our way down into Bavaria at the end of the war.

We approached a city and spread out for a fight. Suddenly, the Germans opened fire with everything they had.

We hit the ground but saw they were not shooting at us but up into the air. We waited and finally the shooting stopped as they shot all their ammunition.

Then the German soldiers came out with white flags on their guns and began surrendering. I asked a German what was going on.

He replied, “Hitler ordered us to fight to the last bullet, so we did.”

Curt Whiteway

Craftsbury

