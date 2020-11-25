To the Editor:
The election this year reminds me of World War II as we fought our way down into Bavaria at the end of the war.
We approached a city and spread out for a fight. Suddenly, the Germans opened fire with everything they had.
We hit the ground but saw they were not shooting at us but up into the air. We waited and finally the shooting stopped as they shot all their ammunition.
Then the German soldiers came out with white flags on their guns and began surrendering. I asked a German what was going on.
He replied, “Hitler ordered us to fight to the last bullet, so we did.”
Curt Whiteway
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.