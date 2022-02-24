To the Editor:
I would like to take the opportunity to commend Mike Dunham and Nat Kinney for their tireless service to the town of Johnson. Both men have served for several years and provided critical services.
Take a bow, gentlemen.
Additionally, I would like the voters of Johnson to consider Charles Gallanter as a selectboard member. Gallanter has a strong engineering background, has run several successful businesses and has helped many Lamoille County community members.
Please consider him as your candidate.
Mary Sladyk
Johnson
