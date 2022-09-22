To the Editor:
If you keep lights on at night, consider turning them off through Oct. 6, as two thirds of all songbirds migrate at night, and light pollution can cause them to become confused.
The bird friendly recommendation is to turn off all unnecessary lights. If this is not an option, use warm white or yellow colored light bulbs, shield your light bulbs to direct light down and install motion sensors.
If working indoors at night, it is recommended to close drapes. Colder, bluish lights are considered the worst; warmer yellowish tones or red are better, but off is best.
Thanks for listening, learning and considering making a change to help our feathered friends.
Diane Suter
Johnson
