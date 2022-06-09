To the Editor:
I have a real problem with Rep. Peter Welch’s run for the Senate to take over now that Sen. Patrick Leahy is leaving, and it is mostly around his willingness to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in television ads to promote his continued support of the practice of killing the unborn in this country.
This is just one indicator of the spend, spend, spend mentality of Democrats who have been in control of too many aspects of government in Washington and in Vermont. It would seem to me that we need to address abortion for what it really is, the murder of the unborn. People like Welch are even pushing their desire to continue this well into the time when birth is eminent, and I have heard that some are willing to go to the extreme of saying that it is acceptable to allow a child that is born to be set aside and allowed to die even after it leaves a woman’s body.
We need to make some real changes in Washington, and there is no better time than now to elect some well-minded Republicans to replace Leahy in the Senate and Welch in the House of Representatives.
We have some good Republicans here in Vermont who would be far more acceptable than the Democrats, progressives or socialists whose primary aim is to ruin this country with their tax-and-spend ways and thinking they are serving the citizens when, in fact, they are more likely serving their own agendas and pocketbooks. We all know they get their pay whether they are producing or just marking time, trying to make us believe they are really doing something worthwhile.
It is time to retire Welch and send him packing.
Rev. Lyle M. Miller, retired
Belvidere Center
