To the Editor:
Apparently, Vanessa Tourangeau suffers from unconscious bias. She’s assuming that drag queens are all gay. I never mentioned anything of the sort. But this is classic liberal hyperbole. (“Letter on drag queens exposes hate,” Sept. 29, 2022)
This is how the Charlottesville lie started. Trump never said that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are “very fine people.” But the media did.
If a parent is upset that their child has lost an hour of learning to listen to some weirdo dressed like a woman, is that parent a homophobe? This is all a distraction. How’s that $4 gas working out?
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.