To the Editor:
Last week it was reported that Lamoille Housing Partnership faced a $81,000 funding gap at its new Village Center Apartments project for photovoltaic generation capacity.
The good news is that the partnership no longer faces a funding gap, thanks to two funders who stepped in after the newspaper’s publication.
The partnership’s affordable housing and community development projects rely on fundraising in addition to federal and state funding resources. Community members and businesses can help the partnership develop future affordable housing in Hardwick and Lamoille County by donating to the organization’s housing opportunity fund.
Kerrie Lohr
Lamoille Housing Partnership
Advancement and communications director
