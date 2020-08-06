To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Kate Donnally of Hyde Park to represent us in the Vermont Legislature.
As you know, I worked for you in this position for 14 years, so I have a sense of what the job entails and the kind of person who would best serve us. I have known Kate for 10 years and know how hard and determined a worker she will be. Kate is brilliant, a young entrepreneur, a parent of two children and someone who is a native Vermonter and understands what is important to Vermonters. We would be fortunate to have her represent us. I hope you will take the time to visit katedonnallyvt.com.
Mark Woodward
Johnson
