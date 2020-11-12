To the Editor:
Thank you Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott voters for electing me to serve alongside Dan Noyes as your next state representative.
From the beginning, our campaign was built upon the belief that we need leaders with a very particular skill set: leaders who have the ability to build broad coalitions; who elevate community above self; who center the voices of those who are most impacted by the policies that govern our lives.
We centered connection, curiosity and community. We never wavered from that vision and that message.
It was an incredible honor to see our community vote last week, in record numbers, in support of this message and this vision.
By placing your trust in me to bring this vision to reality, you have given me a mandate to serve as a representative for all who live in our district, not just a few. I do not take this responsibility lightly. I will do everything in my power to honor my responsibility to our community. And I hope and trust that this community will let me know when I falter in meeting our collective needs.
It’s not possible to capture the gratitude that I have for all who supported our campaign with time, energy and resources. Nor is it possible to capture the gratitude I have for all who made our elections possible, from town clerks and those who worked the polls to the voters that participated by mail and in-person.
It is not possible to adequately thank my wife and family for the incredible sacrifices that they have made over the last five months.
I can only say, from the bottom of my heart: Thank you.
With love and gratitude to all who participate in this imperfect union of communities and governance. May we continue to stumble forward, together, toward the future that we yearn for.
Kate Donnally
Hyde Park
