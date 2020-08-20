To the Editor:
As we turn our attention to the general election this November, I am writing to endorse Kate Donnally of Hyde Park to represent us in the Vermont Legislature.
Donnally’s message of making our communities a place where people can sustainably stay resonates with me as someone who moved to Vermont from out of state and took a chance on Hyde Park as a place to call home with my family. I had not expected it to be so difficult to find an affordable place to live with reliable internet access, which is crucial for me since I work remotely in a media and communications job.
We would love to make Lamoille County our forever home, and seeing the expansion of broadband internet throughout our community will be key in allowing us and people of all ages, but especially the younger generation, to live and work in rural Vermont.
Since moving to Hyde Park I’ve gotten to know Donnally as someone who is quick to speak up on issues she’s passionate about — things like racial justice, education and democracy — and on behalf of people who face prejudice and hardship.
I’ve come to respect her opinions on things. Even when we disagree she has an inherent knack for making others feel heard and respected; it is a disarming trait that has inspired me to question some of my own perspectives for the better.
And, that is why I know she will be an effective legislator working to represent us in the Statehouse.
Liz Courtney
Hyde Park
