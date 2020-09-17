To the Editor:
I want someone who represents me to be intelligent, thoughtful and skillful at handling the sometimes difficult challenges that face our communities and state.
I want someone who listens to our problems and concerns and then does her best to do something about it; someone who will advocate for the better good for both me and my community.
I want someone who has good energy and is enthusiastic. You will find all of these qualities in Kate Donnally.
Donnally is a Vermonter, born and raised, who cares very much for her community and the families who live there. She is currently running for the Vermont House of Representatives serving Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott.
I first met Donnally in June when she began her campaign. In just the past few months she has earned my respect and my vote.
Read about her on her website. You’ll be impressed. Then join me in voting for Kate Donnally for state Representative.
Diane Lehouiller
Johnson
