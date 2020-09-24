To the Editor:
2020 has been the year of disruption. Whether we are talking about the social, emotional or financial impacts of COVID-19, the now-defunct plans to close Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College campuses, or clear inequities in households without access to high-speed internet needed for work and school, one thing is clear: we must have leadership when the dust settles.
We need representation in Montpelier to fight for what matters most to our small communities. Kate Donnally has the right mindset and skills. She has courage and determination, is open to new ideas, she listens when others talk, asks challenging questions, seeks information to make decisions, and is willing to act. This is critical to meeting the changing needs of our community in 2021 and beyond.
We need Northern Vermont University and the entire Vermont state college system, for higher education opportunities and economic stability in northern and central Vermont. We need high-speed internet for all households, regardless of the dirt road a family resides on, in the same way we need electricity. And, we desperately need creative thinking in funding and spending to revitalize rural parts of the state impacted by the pandemic.
I am voting for Donnally and I hope you will too. I want someone who will represent all I value in this small community — the people, the connection, the opportunity, the beauty.
Beth Foy
Johnson
