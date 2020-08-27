To the Editor:
An exciting, new voice is emerging in Vermont politics, and I am happy to support Democrat Kate Donnally for the state legislative seat representing Hyde Park, Johnson, Belvidere and Wolcott.
I first met Donnally several years ago when she stepped up to fill a vacancy on the Hyde Park school board. Who is this new colleague, I wondered, who was so articulate and passionate about the well-being and learning of our children, but who was also prepared to listen so closely to the viewpoints of others?
I am certain that Donnally will bring these same traits and commitments to the important job of representing us in Montpelier. Chatting with her, I know she is committed to the economic health and vibrancy of our local communities.
This includes a sustainable Northern Vermont University and access to broadband. Her zeal, both when it comes to higher education and broadband access for all, comes from a deep commitment to equity and inclusion, which is at the core of her very being. (She is a steering committee member of R.E.A.L., the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille, an impressive community-wide antiracism initiative.)
As a mother of two young children, her quest to represent a diverse array of voices will particularly aim to include youth, which is sorely needed. In addition, her professional expertise as a therapist gives her a powerful lens through which to view the terrible problem of untreated trauma and addiction in our communities.
I want a candidate and a representative who has good ideas and strong views, but who is also willing to be informed by the viewpoints of others in her community. From her time on the school board to now, Donnally is just such a person.
Dan Regan
Hyde Park
