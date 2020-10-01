To the Editor:
This November, I will be voting for Kate Donnally for the Lamoille-2 District House of Representative seat. I am a born and raised Vermonter and have recently made the decision to continue living in Vermont after completing graduate school. As a young person in this state, I want a champion for all members of our community representing us.
Donnally is committed to making sure that no matter who you are, in our towns you will be afforded the chance to thrive. She wants to ensure access to high-speed internet, affordable housing, affordable childcare, funding for Northern Vermont University and much more.
I have been fortunate to connect with Donnally since she announced her run for office and I encourage you to do so too if you have not already. In the time I have spent meeting with her, she has listened to my concerns, discussed her vision for our communities, and highlighted the experiences she has had that make her a strong candidate for this seat.
Donnally is the type of leader we need at the Statehouse. She is not only a thoughtful and compassionate person but she is an action-oriented leader as well. Her time working as a social worker, therapist and advocate in our communities has kept her attuned to the needs of our most vulnerable, something that is extremely important, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a state that desperately needs to attract and retain young people in order for us to thrive, she is the person we need in office to get this done. I will proudly be voting for Kate Donnally this upcoming election.
Brady Rainville
Hyde Park
