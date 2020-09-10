To the Editor:
I’m writing in support for Kate Donnally for Vermont House of Representatives. She is running to represent Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott.
I am a resident of Morrisville and cannot vote for her myself, so I want to use this space to explain just one of the many reasons that, as a Vermonter, I am excited about Kate’s candidacy for state leadership.
It comes down to this: Donnally has demonstrated a clear and forceful commitment to racial justice in Lamoille County. I have worked closely with her on a variety of racial equity initiatives in our communities, and I have learned that she is willing to show up for this work.
She took on an early leadership role within the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL) as a steering committee member and a co-chair of the REAL Schools subgroup, making crucial connections between community members and leadership in the school districts. In this collaborative work, I witnessed her critically analyze inequitable systems, ask key questions to uncover mechanisms that are perpetuating inequity, and then push for change to address specific injustices.
Donnally is a listener and a collaborator, but she does not compromise when it comes to her foundational commitment to anti-racism. If Vermont needs anything right now, it is leadership that will create and implement anti-racist policies in our schools, law enforcement, banks, places of worship, businesses and health care.
Kate Donnally will show up for this work and she will be an unflinching advocate for racial equity in Vermont.
Hannah Miller
Morrisville
