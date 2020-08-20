To the Editor:
I am concerned about the postal service this election cycle, not because the postal service may not be able to handle what will be — even if everyone votes by mail — less than a 2 percent increase in the volume of mail. Compare that to an 8 to 10 percent surge in mail volume at Christmas, which has never been a problem for our superior postal service.
The problem lies with our extremely partisan President, spewing fear and mistrust in our most important institutions, especially our election process, and now our postal service. He has politicized the coronavirus response, face masking, social distancing, school reopening and vaccine research.
He would politicize stuffed turkeys at Thanksgiving if it would rouse his silly base. The truth is that Trump himself fears the high-voter turnout that voting by mail will generate.
It’s just that simple.
Trump received a campaign contribution of $1 million from someone named Louis DeJoy, and promptly appointed him Postmaster General of the United States, a man with no experience in administration. This is yet another Trump puppet who has already proposed several changes in the postal service that will, by design, slow delivery of the mail.
Among upcoming changes to cripple the postal service is the shutdown of all electronic sorting equipment at 671 regional processing centers across the country; in our region mail goes to Burlington or White River Junction for distribution throughout the state and beyond. This equipment sorts tens of thousands of pieces of mail in one hour. With that equipment deliberately disabled, mail will be sorted by hand by regular postal employees.
Think that will slow the mail?
Additionally, all corner mailboxes and street-side mailboxes will be removed, and I can only expect that mailboxes outside every local post office will also be removed. Thereafter, mail would have to be delivered inside the local post office during normal business hours.
Some post offices are open only two hours each day. This would be difficult for working people. These changes will be reversed after 90 days, soon after the election is over.
The Republican Party, especially in the southern states (reliably Trump bastions) has been working since Trump took office to curb voting by minority Americans, especially Black and Hispanic people, by closing thousands of polling places in minority neighborhoods, or making many other ridiculous requirements to make voting as difficult as possible.
More than a million names have been illegally removed from voter lists, especially if they sounded Hispanic.
Be smart, my fellow Vermonters. You can still vote at the polls in person. But if you wish to vote by mail (like me), make certain that you take your voted ballot inside the post office, and deposit in the local mail slot, or deliver directly to the postal clerk.
The mail will stay in your town and your vote will count. Nearly all voters live in the community where they vote.
Bill Lizotte
Jeffersonville
