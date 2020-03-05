To the Editor:
For years, Vermont has ranked among the top, if not the top, in youth marijuana use. This is not something that we should be proud to lead the nation on.
No matter your stance on it, the state of Vermont has legalized recreational use of marijuana. It seems the next step is to commercialize it, to make it legal to sell pot. This is the wrong decision. It will not pay for itself and it will cause more young people to use cannabis.
One of the reasons to legalize the selling of marijuana is to reap the monetary benefits. If this were to make considerable money for the state to be put toward stopping illicit drugs, or whatever other issue is chosen, it would be fantastic. However, the evidence shows this is not what will happen.
A replicable cost study performed in Illinois showed the commercialization of marijuana would cost the state of Illinois approximately $104.5 million. Vermont legalizing the sale of cannabis would just not be an economically sound decision.
Though not everyone cares all that much about the cost, most people in Vermont do care that our youth are not using any drug, including marijuana. Protecting kids from drugged driving and from using cannabis themselves is a problem, one which was brought up during the panel on Vermont marijuana commercialization held in Burlington two weeks ago. Not one of the panelists could come up with any sort of answer, yet the data makes one plain to see: Do not commercialize marijuana.
Colorado, where marijuana legalized in 2012, reported a 20 percent increase of usage in people ages 18-25 after legalization. The brain stops developing around the age of 25, so these people are still developing. Using any substance before the brain is done developing leads to a significantly higher risk of substance dependency. Even if you only care about minors (younger than 18), they also saw an increase. We do not want this in our state.
Vermont is not Illinois, we are not Colorado, and let’s keep it that way. Don’t let the 802 commercialize.
Andi Tisdell
Morrisville