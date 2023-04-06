To the Editor:
I heard recently that U.S. farmland is being sold to either the Chinese government or corporations — the same difference to me. Either way, it has me worried, and it had better worry all of us.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
I heard recently that U.S. farmland is being sold to either the Chinese government or corporations — the same difference to me. Either way, it has me worried, and it had better worry all of us.
I suggest we all write about this concern to our U.S. representative and two senators. It’s my strong opinion that no part of the United States should ever be for sale to foreign governments or corporations.
I’ve been feeling that the U.S government has been letting private citizens’ rights erode in favor of corporate interests over the decades. But selling farmland to the Chinese? This sure takes the cake.
This could start a slippery slope to a Chinese takeover of the United States, maybe not in our time, but say, 50 years down the road.
I know that as a private citizen there is nothing I can do except to express my concern to my representative and senators in Washington and alert others on this issue.
Nora Gyetko
Hardwick
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.