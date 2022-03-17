To the Editor:
Have you looked at what is referred to as an environmental, social and governance score that came into vogue with the inauguration of the Biden administration?
Consider the score as a report card, on you. For now, scores will be awarded by some of the larger banks and applied to businesses. As with the practice in communist China, it will soon be applied to individual accounts.
These scores are a means to control you. If you have a satisfactory score your application for a loan may receive preferable treatment. On the other extreme, if you have an interest in investing in a gun manufacturer, a company that deals with fossil fuels or a company that holds beliefs that are viewed as politically incorrect, your application may very well be denied, even if you have done business with the same bank for years.
Locally, here in Lamoille County, a well-known bank was recently touting its use of environmental, social and governance scores in advertisements posted on the internet. Interestingly, these advertisements disappeared shortly thereafter. My hope is that their customer base was given appropriate consideration. In short, you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Reject environmental, social and governance scores. Its implicit purpose is to control you and how you conduct your life. Do business locally, with people and businesses you know and trust. Protect your God given rights and liberties.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park
