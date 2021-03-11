To the Editor:
I was sad to read in the Stowe Reporter that Dr. David Garbutt died recently.
Several years ago, when I was a patient at his optometry practice, I awoke one gorgeous Memorial Day weekend Saturday with terrible pain in one eye. Not knowing what to do, I called his office. There was a recording that gave a number to call for emergencies.
Not sure what to expect, and thinking I’d be referred to the ER, I called that number. It was his home number.
But the doctor himself called me back within minutes and asked me to come to his office right away. He put aside his gardening and spent three hours with me that beautiful day, his day off, testing and retesting and inspecting every millimeter of my eye, and diagnosed iritis, a sometimes dangerous inflammation of the iris that can lead to blindness if not treated.
With a simple prescription, my eye healed and I haven’t had a problem since. Dr. Garbutt was a dedicated, kind, gentle practitioner. What a tremendous loss to the community.
Suzanne Griffiths
Craftsbury
