To the Editor:
I am used to spending a lot of time doing things by myself, so this pandemic is not as bad for me as for some. I have been reading continuously about the science, epidemiology, sociology, economics and best practices of the pandemic as they evolve. Things are evolving so fast it’s drinking from the informational fire hose. For frequent reports and analyses on what I am learning, visit loewenton.org/corona.
Many of us are relatively fortunate to be living in a rural area — those of us with food on hand, enough supplies bought back in the “old days,” maybe a little ground to grow a garden, plenty of safe, empty places to go for a walk, and a population too small to produce crowds even in the best of times.
Last I heard (Sunday), there were 17 positive tests in Lamoille County. Not like in New York City, or India, or the slums of the cities of South America and Africa.
I got a long catch-up phone call from my not-quite-as-old-as-I-am cousins in NYC. They still live in the 600-square-foot apartment they raised their two kids in years ago. They are not poor — plenty of food, plenty to read, a window with 20 minutes of sunshine a day, a stairwell for walks up and down when no one else is there, and some savings. They are in great spirits.
Elsewhere in New York, people with critical jobs — medical workers in hospitals and other settings, food store, warehouse and delivery, utility, corrections, emergency services — must expose themselves and their families at home to great daily risk . Many of these are poor and must take the subway or walk to work on sidewalks that are not all that empty, going home to crowded apartments. Most are paid an hourly wage and cannot afford not to work. Then there are places like India.
In Vermont, there are people keeping our daily lives going — see the list above — providing for those of us who can stay at home, or have no jobs to go to, but that’s another story. It is important to support them in whatever way we can. In the food store, or shopping locally at merchants who get our orders together and leave them outside, let them know we appreciate what they are doing and risking. At the very least, be patient, polite and kind! We also help our local troops in this battle by keeping our distance and wearing masks when we use their services, and not wasting their time.
If you feel up to it, volunteer to pick up and deliver (to the front porch) necessities for the disabled and elderly. If you are a kind and wise listener, call or email people who are struggling with isolation or the burdens of a front-line job.
As a therapist and counselor, I am offering two to four short telephone sessions at no charge to a limited number of people who are experiencing more difficulty than they feel they can cope with. Parents having difficulty with their kids, front-line workers, and the newly jobless are especially welcome. I have not done this before, but we’ll see what happens. I am setting up online video therapy for regular clients, and can also do regular phone sessions at a reduced fee. Contact me at ed@loewenton.org.
Ed Loewenton
Morrisville