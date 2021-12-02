To the Editor:
Do not allow anyone to make money selling marijuana. I’ve suggested to our last two governors that pot should not be sold. Making money on marijuana encourages sellers pushing it to anyone who can pay, including children.
Remember what cigarette companies have done and are doing? The tobacco industry made fortunes selling what they knew was a harmful drug with marketing aimed at children. Today they are making money selling vaping products flavored for children leading to habituation, lung disease, heart disease, cancer, and more.
For adults 21 and older, possession of up to an ounce of cannabis, five grams of hashish, two mature plants and four immature plants has been legal since 2018. But not for selling it.
Our brains continue to develop into our late twenties, well past age 21. It interferes with brain maturation in teenagers and young adults. Emotional and intellectual development is delayed. I knew a guy who started using marijuana in the 7th grade and did not function as an adult until he was in his 40s. Another man using marijuana complained he couldn’t finish his roof. I gave him a copy of “What’s Wrong with Marijuana.” He stopped pot and three weeks later was able to finish his roof and many other things.
Marijuana is useful for medical purposes in some forms. Medical users should be warned about the bad consequences of use. Marijuana affects sexual health. Erectile dysfunction is twice as high in cannabis users compared to non-users. Cannabis use interferes with fertility, fetal development and many other functions.
Marijuana is not harmless.
Do not let anyone make money on marijuana. Allowing someone to make a profit selling marijuana pushes sales to anyone who will pay. Persons of any age who want access to marijuana will get it more easily when it’s available in stores, just like alcohol and tobacco.
Judith Nepveu, M.D.
Morristown
