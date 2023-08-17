To the Editor:
I reluctantly write to share some information about the person running as a write-in candidate for Morristown Selectboard.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
To the Editor:
I reluctantly write to share some information about the person running as a write-in candidate for Morristown Selectboard.
After I wrote on Front Porch Forum that I objected to personal attacks made by a few members of the public on the character of public servants, I received an email on July 16, from “the Chair of the Local Dems…” attacking Judy’s patriotism as well as my own. (Editor’s note: Judy Bickford is the chair of the Morristown Selectboard.)
She concluded her diatribe and other falsehoods by signing, “Yvette Mason, Justice of the Peace; Democratic Chair; MACC Volunteer; Housing Committee Appointee; And all around resident of this fine town.”
I believe that we need to stop the divisiveness in our community, not add to it. Do not elect her to the selectboard.
David Bickford
Morristown
