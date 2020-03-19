To the Editor:
I’m not sure which was more disturbing, seeing a photo of nine or so boys standing over and trying to intimidate a female Oxbow player at last week’s Peoples Academy basketball game, or seeing it on the front page of the News & Citizen.
Disturbing in that none of the adults in or out of the photo seemed to be stopping the incident, disturbing that News & Citizen seems to be celebrating poor sportsmanship (not to mention male intimidation).
Surely we adults can set a better example.
Kate Greenmun
Morristown