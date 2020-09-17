To the Editor:
I am writing to support the re-election of Dave Yacovone for Representative for Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester.
Yacovone has vast experience both in state government and the private sector. In these troubled times he is an experienced and trusted voice. He serves on the appropriations committee, which will need all the help it can get as it works its way through the results of the current pandemic.
A vote for Dave Yacovone is a vote for a calm and thoughtful person when one is most needed.
Frederick Ober
Morrisville
