To the Editor:
The following letter was sent to the Morrisville Cemetery Association:
I’m addressing how disappointed I was to see the top of Congress Street with the removal of the pine trees with nothing replanted, like the snowball trees on the other grounds of the cemetery — something!
It looks like a war zone, a great eyesore above my grandparents’ grave, the Marshalls, and my parents, the Wells.
Please consider something that could fix this. Make it a proud resting ground once again.
Marie Wells Longe
Georgia, Vt.