To the Editor:
At the Morristown Select Board meeting of Dec. 16, I overheard a comment that has been really bothering me: “Do you think the people come here because we have services?”
It was the tone of voice that made it stick in my mind. It implied troubled people come here because of those services. It seemed to imply that, if we got rid of those services, people with difficulties would go away.
That seemed back-to-front thinking to me.
The comment followed a presentation by Capstone Community Action about the services it provides and the individuals who benefited. About how our entire community benefits.
The idea that providing help and services that support individuals and families invites trouble into our community needs rethinking. People don’t flock here for the services. We live here, we are born here, we work here when we can.
Poverty is everywhere in Vermont and in our nation. Vermont has the third-highest rate of alcoholism in our nation. Disabling mental health problems can come to any of us. Drug addiction is certainly not unique to Morrisville; that is why it is called an epidemic.
Our community supporting our citizens means there is less despair, less homelessness, less trouble, not more. The programs like Capstone grow here through the compassion of our community for our citizens.
Thank you for being here in Morrisville, Capstone. Your services make this town a better place to live.
Laura Nepveu, M.D.
Morrisville