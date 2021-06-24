To the Editor:
The graduation ceremony at Lamoille Union High School was one of the best I have attended. Aside from the usual platitudes of “You are the future, etc.,” invited speaker Rusty Dewees actually addressed the graduates with valuable advice, such as getting to know people outside your normal circle, discovering your passion and working at what you love, take care of your health and talk to old people.
So, a thank you to seniors for your thoughtful choice of a speaker who may actually have an impact on the graduates and the audience.
Good luck graduates and follow your paths with gusto.
Susan Conger
Cambridge
