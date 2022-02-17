To the Editor:

My art was featured in the newspaper last week. The meaning behind my piece was misrepresented and misinterpreted. (“Lanpher art show interrogates mental health, race,” Feb. 10, 2022)

“The frayed state of mind and stress of the pandemic can instill” is not what my piece is about; it has nothing to do with COVID-19. It’s about grief and the loss of someone very important to me, how it has affected my mental health and how it has impacted everything in my day-to-day life.

I do understand that the pandemic has not been easy for anyone but that is not the story I am telling through my art. This is a piece of me, and I feel it should be accurately presented.

Emily Ward

Morrisville