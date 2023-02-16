To the Editor:

In response to the Feb. 9 article, “Lawmakers pressed on Affordable Heat Act price tag,” this bill, along with all bills the Democratic Party offers, is setting Vermont on a course for self-destruction. The Republicans in Name Only sit back and allow the insanity to continue while our working class struggles just to scrape by.

