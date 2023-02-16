In response to the Feb. 9 article, “Lawmakers pressed on Affordable Heat Act price tag,” this bill, along with all bills the Democratic Party offers, is setting Vermont on a course for self-destruction. The Republicans in Name Only sit back and allow the insanity to continue while our working class struggles just to scrape by.
The democrats cite rising costs for the need for cheaper renewable energy but under Donald Trump gas was $1.89 a gallon and our economy was booming. When will Vermont as a whole wake up and realize the party that supported slavery and now being led by a president who supported segregation wants nothing more than to turn us into a tyrannical communist wasteland.
During the next primary, Vermont will have a choice to vote for the destruction or to vote for freedom-loving Americans such as Donald Trump and myself, John Courchaine, as I’m running for governor. I beg all Vermonters to vote in the next primary and let your voices be heard because even in a corrupt system we must take a stand for the future.
