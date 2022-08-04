To the Editor:
The local Democrats as well as the Democratic National Committee are great at providing plenty of red herrings to help distract the masses from the important issues. They want to keep your focus on Trump, Jan. 6, COVID-19 and now monkeypox.
Why? Because they certainly don’t want you to think about what is really hurting us all. Gas at $4.60 a gallon, inflation at the grocery store. Canned goods at Price Chopper used to be 10 for $10. Now each can is $1.29. That is not a 9 percent inflation rate.
Parents are being labeled domestic terrorists because they don’t like the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers using their children as political pawns and teaching them critical race theory and alternate sexual lifestyles instead of reading, writing and arithmetic. Crime is getting out of hand, and drug addicts and criminals are not getting prosecuted and are consistently being put back out on the streets.
The human cost of the Biden Administration’s immigration policies is staggering. U.S. Rep. Peter Welch consistently votes the party line to defund the police. Talking about voter integrity is a no-no in Vermont. What? Require ID? Drag queen hour in elementary school? You can’t make this up. How about big tech censorship.
How about some true diversity and inclusion instead of another 70 something white guy? Christina Nolan is a very accomplished woman, lawyer and defender of law and order and basic economic sense. Ericka Redic is also a very qualified candidate. Come on Vermont, show that you really care and let’s fix this mess.
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park
