To the Editor:
It seems Mike Judkins is catching up on his reading, commenting last week on my letter of July 23 (“Socialism has failed around the world,” letter to the editor, News & Citizen, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020).
At no point do I make a case that our country should become socialistic. I was merely pointing out that an earlier letter writer seemed not to understand that socialism and communism are not the same, and that many socialistic principles are part of the fabric of all successful countries, including ours.
Take Canada’s healthcare. Do you think Canadians hate their system? Have you heard anyone running on a platform to do away with national healthcare? Point to anecdotal instances of some folks from Canada not getting what they want is disingenuous. Experts around the world say Cuba’s system of healthcare is, by and large, very good. No system is perfect.
People are not fleeing Cuba because of the healthcare system. Now, that is not the same as Cuba’s government, which is tyrannical. Venezuela is another matter.
The people there are not up in arms about the political system, per se; they are fighting against a dictator who, like President Trump, is incompetent, has stolen money and has made a mess of its oil resources.
If you want examples of governments that integrate some socialistic principles, why not mention Germany and most other European nations? They all have a leg up in education and healthcare. What is really annoying about Judkins letter is stroking the fear of socialism as it pertains to this year’s election.
Conservatives trot out the Red Scare every four years. No one I have seen or heard is promoting a socialist takeover, except FOX News, Trump and the misinformed cult-like followers.
My guess is promoting a better healthcare system, clean air and water, diversity and the fair treatment of all people is being confused with a socialistic system. Asking for better wages for working people, a tax system that doesn’t reward the wealthy and formulates a plan where 2 percent of the country doesn’t own 50 percent of wealth is democratic.
Last, referencing the Second Amendment and guns sounds like Judkins believes the voters shouldn’t decide how our government operates. Rather, paranoid gun-toting antisocial conspiracy mongers should. Under the law, taking up arms is treason.
Democracy is about voting, not violence.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville
