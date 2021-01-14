To the Editor:
The coup d’etat that almost destroyed our democratic Republic on Jan. 6 was not the work of just one man, nor the work of the white-privileged, white-supremacist mob that stormed the Capitol. It was supported and abetted by those senators and representatives who joined in Trump’s lie that the election was stolen.
As active and tacit members of that coup, those Republicans senators, such as Hawley, Cruz and Kennedy, along with the 100-plus Republican representatives, should be expelled from their positions in Congress.
They have failed in their oath to protect the Constitution and our Republic, putting their own political careers ahead of the safety of our nation. They have sullied American's reputation in the world, forfeiting their right to represent their constituents.
Join me in contacting Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch in demanding that those insurrectionist traitors be expelled from Congress. Email to: senator_leahy@leahy.senate.gov, senator@sanders.senate.gov, and vt00ima@mail.house.gov.
Robert Hawk
Morristown
