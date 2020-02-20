To the Editor:
I write to address several inaccuracies in Leigh Pelletier’s letter to the editor regarding Lamoille South Unified Union’s student performance published last week. The letter raised concern that student data is no longer available on the school level. That is not the case.
In fact, LSUU’s 2019-2020 annual report includes more data and is more transparent than previous reports. The 2019-2020 report reflects our commitment at LSUU to be as transparent and open as possible with student performance data.
Pelletier’s letter stated that school specific data was removed in this year’s annual report. School specific data is now being managed by the Vermont Agency of Education and can be found on the Agency’s website, schoolsnapshot.vermont.gov. (This link was included in the annual report.)
The letter further stated that Scholastic Aptitude Test and Advanced Placement data had been removed from the annual report. This is also inaccurate. Historically, we have shared SAT and AP data in June when it becomes available. We intend to continue this practice and will be making this data public when all is available.
The annual report includes student performance data for the district as well as a link to the Agency of Education’s site where school specific data can be found. As additional data becomes available it will also be made public.
David Bickford
Chairperson
LSUU Board of School Directors