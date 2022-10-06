To the Editor:
I’m coming up on 60 years of age, and I’ve seen many local business leaders, community leaders and political leaders leave their mark. Some people deserve special notice.
Dan Noyes is one of those people. He is one of the hardest working people I know and even more so for his community. There are few events that happen in Lamoille County that I don’t see him at for at least some time talking to people and helping.
The three words “he showed up” mean so much more than their simplicity implies. When my neighbors organize an event, and he shows up, it means the world. When the community gathers for something important — be it a community conversation at Jenna’s House or an old home day in Vermont, Noyes shows up to show he is giving support.
If there is a local funeral or a policy summit on health care, he shows up. He is up early answering emails and making sure everyone hears back from him. He reaches out to people, but most important, when you talk to Noyes you feel like he’s only focused on you. He may have a million things to do or places to go but when he stops to talk to you, you are the only one that matters.
His ability to connect to people and care about them is an impressive trait that more in the Statehouse should have. A vote for Noyes really is voting for your voice in the House. He is honest and will always explain why he voted in a certain way and listen if you disagree.
He is a kind man, a community man and best vote for House of Representatives. And, you are voting for someone who do that rarest of things: a person who will show up for you.
We are lucky to have that in this community, and its why I have come forth for a public endorsement of Dan Noyes.
Greg Tatro
Johnson
