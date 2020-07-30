To the Editor:
In the past, Craftsbury was primarily a farming community. Residents had similar likes, interests, goals, morals, beliefs and lifestyles. Families in the community helped each other through life’s challenges and demands.
Today, Craftsbury is a divided community. It is no longer a farming community and now depends primarily on tourism. More and more people are moving into the area and buying up available land. Those newcomers are bringing with them the idea that they need to make Craftsbury a better place to live, with more diversity and equity. They want to address what they feel is racism and inequity in this community.
In their efforts to bring about change, they have instead created irrational fear, insecurity, anxiety and discontent. They have been demeaning and disrespectful to members of the community who do not share their political views.
Black Lives Matter is a very well-funded and organized movement across our country, even in rural Craftsbury. Its agenda is anti-government and anti-American. It supports defunding our law enforcement officers. It is trying to change and erase our country’s history by tearing down monuments.
If we don’t stand up to these movements and oppose their agendas, we will lose our rights and freedoms in this country. Certain governors and politicians, especially in blue states, are encouraging and supporting these anti-government movements.
They are hoping this will garner more votes to defeat President Trump. These politicians are standing by and watching this destruction happen.
As our country becomes more and more divided, this division is also present in our rural town of Craftsbury. Many members of town have been silent, but with the Black Lives Matter rally staged here on the Common, we no longer remain silent.
We are voicing our opposition against their agendas and are not going to allow our rights and freedoms to be taken away. If we don’t oppose these organizations and their agendas, we will no longer be the land of the free.
Terry Taylor
Craftsbury
