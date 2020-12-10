To the Editor:
I think we’ve all been wondering: “Is this really necessary? Does it really matter whether I wear a mask, sanitize maniacally, and stay 6 feet apart from all but a few select people?”
Would it be that big a deal if I hung out with a bunch of people at a friend’s, went to a bar, talked to someone within 6 feet without us both being masked up?”
For optimists/exceptionalists, the angle their brain took might have been, “we’re not going to get it, or it would’ve happened by now. There’s so little COVID in Vermont we probably don’t have to be as careful as people in other places do.”
For pessimists/libertarians it might’ve been “this thing is too big, too virulent; we’re all going to get it eventually, what’s the point of locking ourselves down? It’s just delaying the inevitable. I’d rather get it and get over it. And that’s my choice to make.”
Considering we’re all beyond tired of the restrictions, we all want to believe it doesn’t matter what we do. I suspect the wanting to believe it doesn’t matter nudged people over into acting like it doesn’t matter, hoping that was true.
Problem is, COVID is an opportunist. It spreads mostly by riding one victim’s exhalations to the next person, or when breath doesn’t give it a far enough ride, it lands on a surface and tries to hitch a ride on a passing hand that doesn’t get sanitized before touching an eye, nose or mouth.
When we were all being consistently diligent, we cut off most of its opportunities to do that; it just couldn’t get close enough. When someone got infected despite the precautions, because we don’t live on an island, the precautions are not 100 percent effective, and some people really have to interact with others for their jobs, the infection mostly dead-ended in that person.
But when pandemic and isolation fatigue set in and some people — it wouldn’t have had to be many — went from wondering whether precautions matter to acting like they don’t, COVID was ready to take advantage of that, as it will be until we can shut it down with vaccines.
There’s not much you and I can do about Vermont as a whole, much less the world outside Vermont. But we can still shut it down in Morrisville, and maybe Lamoille County.
We just have to double down on the precautions that kept us well before: mask up (all the way up — nose included), stay 6 feet away from people when we do go out, sanitize like fiends, and don’t hang out in person with people we don’t live with.
Don’t give COVID a chance to leap to you or from you, in case you or the person next to you has it without knowing. When that little voice says, “does it really matter?” tell it firmly, “yes, apparently it does.”
Kathleen O’Neill
Morrisville
