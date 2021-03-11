To the Editor:
Trump acolyte, Gov. Kristi Noem, has been touring western red states proclaiming the fierce independence of South Dakotans. If people want to mask-up or social distance, that’s their business. She won’t tell them what they can or can’t do. Let’s see how this plays out.
South Dakota, population 884,659, had, as of March 2, 112,652 COVID-19 infections and 1,888 deaths. Vermont on the other hand, population 623,989, had 15,372 infections and 206 deaths.
We should all be thankful to Gov. Phil Scott, Dr. Mark Levine, the Vermont Department of Health, and all associated health-care providers.
Extending this line of reasoning, we can see why Donald Trump calls this the “China virus.” He wants to avert the eyes of Americans from noticing that China, population 1,439,323,776, has had 89,923 COVID infections with 4,636 deaths.
The United States, population 331,002,651, had, as of March 2, 29,358,639 cases and 528,718 deaths.
Unquestionably, the Chinese approach — top down and you-have-no-choice directives — is a rather nasty way of getting the populace in line with needed solutions.
The United States, during World War II, was able to elicit a similar response of public cooperation to get the job done. Apparently, the definition of patriotism has changed.
Wayne Twombly
Morrisville
