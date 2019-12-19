To the Editor:
This rapidly growing bedroom community called Morrisville/Morristown certainly has parking problems. A 24-unit apartment building now being proposed for Hutchins Street is going to be a nightmare. The main reason? A couple and one other person occupying one apartment, if all work at different jobs, need three cars.
That might add up to 60 needed parking spots. Why not steer that developer to the village of Hyde Park? The old Catholic church, unused, could be demolished and that level lot seems ideal for an apartment house, plus there is a nice level paved parking lot across the street.
My main concern is the ability of our firefighters to attend to even a small fire at the Hutchins location.
•••
Another concern: How much capacity does our sewage-treatment plant have? It has already become stressed from the maple sap waste as well as hops and malt beverage waste. And, will we have enough drinking water for everybody in the future?
Isn’t it time to stop expansion? Apartment complexes are not the way to go. Take a ride to St. Albans on Route 104 and see for yourselves the sub-city of streets and streets of warehouses for people. What eyesores for our Green Mountain State.
Isn’t there a better solution? How about a new village of one-family homes south of Morrisville? That was right after World War II when our returning veterans needed homes. Streets of new family homes were built in a place called Levittown.
Many, many times this past year I have driven (for sights and the mountain sunset views) between Randolph and Elmore Mountain roads, seeing hemp fields, cornfields, abandoned farm buildings. Lots of level land. I can visualize a new village rising up south of Morrisville, streets and streets of small private homes. Let us not call it South Morrisville; rather, let it be named the new town of Mansfield. History says there was once a small hamlet by that name.
I believe a small group of individuals with deep pockets could form a new corporation and work this out. Think of the jobs!
Simone Cormier
Morrisville