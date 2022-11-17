To the Editor:
We are so fortunate to have Copley Hospital in our community staffed by exceptional medical teams and supporting personnel. After experiencing two surgeries in the past six months, I have the utmost respect and praise for all that Copley offers.
My gratitude also goes out to Dr. John Macy and his team — who led me toward success — and to Ashley Whalen from Copley rehab who has been a rare gift.
Margaret Ramsdell
Craftsbury Common
