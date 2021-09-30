To the Editor:
As a country, we are certainly not where we all hoped we would be by now with respect to the COVID pandemic. In many parts of America, the situation is once again troubling.
In Vermont, the most vaccinated state in the union, COVID is being well managed, and the situation is not getting more worrisome with time. This is in large part because Vermonters have chosen, and continue to choose, to act responsibly with the well-being of our communities in mind.
As part of this community minded effort, Copley Hospital takes its role in managing COVID very seriously so we can continue in our mission to serve the health needs of our community while keeping our patients, staff and community as safe as possible. We are very grateful and honored that you continue to choose Copley for your health care needs, and we would like to give you a summary of our efforts in managing COVID to make Copley as safe as possible.
• All patients are tested for COVID prior to their admission, and this includes surgical patients.
• All birthing mothers are tested so they can safely give birth without a mask and can welcome their babies into the world face-to-face. We have done this throughout the pandemic.
• All visitors must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. The number of visitors to the hospital is limited.
• Masks are required for all staff, regardless of vaccination status.
• Ninety-three percent of our staff is vaccinated. As of Oct. 1, vaccines are mandated for all staff; those with an approved exemption will be tested weekly.
• All staff is screened daily, and those with any COVID compatible symptoms must test COVID negative before reporting to duty.
• The ventilation system in the hospital has been upgraded and optimized.
• The hospital has been modified to have nine COVID appropriate isolation rooms.
• Drive-thru COVID testing continues Monday through Saturday by appointment (888-8642). Copley has performed more than 20,000 tests since the pandemic began and is currently doing over 400 a week.
• Copley-VFW vaccine clinics will restart once boosters are approved.
Some of these measures can feel burdensome and annoying. Copley Hospital appreciates your patience and understanding. Questions and concerns are always welcome.
Donald Dupuis, MD
Chief medical officer, Copley Hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.