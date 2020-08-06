To the Editor:
I was deeply saddened to read that the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, the parent company of the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, laid off one-third of its editorial staff last week.
As someone who moved to Vermont recently, I had just started reading the Stowe Reporter. Even as a new reader, it quickly became clear that Tom Kearney, the newspaper's editor and one of the staff affected by the layoffs, is a pillar of the community. The Stowe Reporter has consistently published stories that connect our community and advance our democracy.
There hasn’t been a time in which truth has been under more assault than now. During these unprecedented times, local news is critical. Local news binds us to one another and provides camaraderie, meaning and insight that cannot be found anywhere else.
As a teenager, writing and editing my high school newspaper gave me the skills to develop my understanding of local politics and deepen relationships within my community. Local newspapers are where we find out about the work of our neighbors and hold local leaders accountable for their decisions.
If you believe in preserving our democracy and a vibrant community, and extending a hand to each other during a global pandemic, I encourage you to support the Stowe Reporter and its staff.
Join me in making a donation to the Stowe Reporter – or one of its other four community papers — today by going to their website and clicking the “donate” button.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
