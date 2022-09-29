To the Editor:
Somehow, my discomfort with the current political situation in this country was not assuaged by John McClaughry’s claim in his guest perspective. (“Semi-fascist MAGA Republicans don’t threaten democracy,” Sept. 8, 2022)
McClaughry, in his self-assured manner, tells us that if our concern is with the continuation of democracy in America, we needn’t fear things like violent attacks on our seat of government by groups of angry thugs attempting to prevent the seating of a democratically elected president. No, no, you see, this was not an attack on democracy; it was an attack on the rule of law.
Understand that, in the conservative playbook, the rule of law is a phrase at the utterance of which every knee should bend. And what exactly is the rule of law? It’s whatever the conservatives say it is.
Roe v. Wade: Fifty years of settled law? Sorry, rule of law does not obtain here. Kidnap a bunch of migrants from Texas and send them to Massachusetts? No problem.
But give water to a migrant dying of thirst at the Texas border? Outrage! You’ve breached the rule of law.
And, which attacks on the rule of law most rankle McClaughry? Perhaps you’d suggest that an ex-president stealing highly classified documents and secreting them in his golf resort might make him nervous? No, that doesn’t seem to trigger his fears.
What does instead upset the man? It appears that he finds it truly terrifying that the president might use his powers to forgive student loan debt. This act, which some of us might see as the government promoting the general welfare, the sort of thing the authors of our Constitution expected the government to do, McClaughry sees as a blow to the rule of law.
Let’s not be deceived. For libertarians like McClaughry, the government is evil, and the so-called rule of law is invoked not to strengthen our government but as an attempt to prevent it from functioning at all.
Vince Rossano
Greensboro
