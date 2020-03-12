To the Editor:
To our friends, neighbors and community members: Thank you to all of you who supported the articles regarding the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve and spoke out at town meeting last week.
We were delighted with the enthusiasm that the proposed town nature preserve received, and we look forward to continuing to bring this dream to fruition.
We would also like to thank the Vermont Land Trust, and especially Bob Heiser, for his unending support, guidance and for the integral part that he has played in this process.
Our next step will be fundraising to complete the purchase of the property, create a parking lot, and develop the trail system.
We hope that we will be able to count on your continued support.
Cambridge Conservation Commission
Krusch Nature Preserve Subcommittee