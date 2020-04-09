To the Editor:
By definition, the Peter Principle states that people who may be successful at one thing can rise to the highest level of incompetence when put in a position of power.
While maybe this definition isn’t the true one for the Peter Principle, it is relevant to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no doubt our federal government has mishandled this catastrophe.
Given full warning back in January, we are now in a state of confusion, misinformation and anger. On a daily basis, we are treated to government news conferences that are not only not news, but worse — exaggerations, misstatements and maybe a few lies.
Rather than making an effort to inform or relate, they seem to be messaging things like, it’s not our fault, we are doing so well, or even the worst: taking potshots at governors who are doing their best or people who may be of another political persuasion.
In all my years of watching politics, I have yet to see anything quite like the travesty put on each day by the Trump administration. To me, it has gotten to the point I turn off the TV when they show this abomination.
Rather than give salient facts by trained professionals, we are treated to political grandstanding, opposite views of those same trained professionals who are standing on stage next to the president and a litany of praise to a president that to me has proven the Peter Principle exists.
Yes, we will get through this, but maybe the greatest lesson we will learn is make sure you put competent people in charge, regardless of their political background. As a country, we cannot succeed unless competent and honest people take the lead. I hope we have learned that lesson.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville