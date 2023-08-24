The Johnson Public Library Board of Trustees would like to thank all the volunteers who assisted us before and after the flood on July 11. The day before the flood was a work party like no other: Volunteers gathered in high spirits to move materials, craft supplies and books from the basement to the first floor. Barriers were built outside the basement walls.
Unfortunately, the flood reached about 2 inches above the first floor, so many materials could not be salvaged that were stacked on the floor. Less than 1,000 books were lost while over 15,000 were saved and moved by more volunteers — first to a mobile storage unit in the parking lot and then to the Masonic Temple where we could run dehumidifiers and open boxes.
The furniture was moved by volunteers, using neighbors’ trailers, to the Woolen Mills where they are currently being stored. The carpet has been removed, as well as all shelving, both mobile and fixed. From bringing all craft supplies upstairs, to young patrons showing up two days after the flood with a makeshift serving station where they fed us chili and peanut butter sandwiches, we are truly amazed by the commitment to community within our town.
Over 60 Johnson residents rolled up their sleeves and offered their time, strength, resources, ideas, support and comfort during an overwhelming time that could have been mostly filled with despair, but was rather filled with hope, devotion and fellowship.
We would like to thank the network of librarians who have also reached out with concern, support, solidarity and love. We have felt held, more than ever, by the dedication of the wider circle of Vermont librarians.
While the myriad of improvements and rebuilding projects get underway at our public library, we will be setting up temporarily in the basement of the Masonic Temple, the entrance on the side of the building on Pearl Street. There will be a children’s section, a collection of popular adult books, computers and internet access, and access to utilize the interlibrary loan.
While we cannot wait for the day that we can get back in our lovely brick building, we look forward to creating another inclusive space that supports, enriches and enlivens. We appreciate every thread and fiber that makes up the fabric of our community and look forward to seeing you soon.
Johnson Public Library trustees
Johnson Public Library librarians
