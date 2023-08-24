To the Editor:

The Johnson Public Library Board of Trustees would like to thank all the volunteers who assisted us before and after the flood on July 11. The day before the flood was a work party like no other: Volunteers gathered in high spirits to move materials, craft supplies and books from the basement to the first floor. Barriers were built outside the basement walls.

