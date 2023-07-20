To the Editor:

I was one of the community members who had a garden at the Oxbow in Morrisville before the gardens flooded and were destroyed. For those who may not understand how important a garden at the Oxbow was, keep in mind that many of us don’t have access to a garden where we live. Many of us spent many hours at the community garden planting, weeding and harvesting. Many of the gardeners planted last fall so they could enjoy fresh vegetables in the late spring or early summer.

